Huntsville roads are open, drivers urged to be aware of slick spots

All city roads in Huntsville are open after a blanket of snow fell overnight. On Wednesday, officials and law enforcement were out working to clear the roadways across the Rocket City.

However, Huntsville Police (HPD) still urges drivers to be aware of isolated areas where snow may be lingering on roadways, bridges and overpasses.

“Drivers should use caution and watch out for slick spots,” HPD Sgt. Chris Jackson said. “While being on the lookout for those areas, drivers should not otherwise encounter weather-related issues.”

Drivers can get updates on local road conditions through City Alerts, which provides notifications via text or email, as well as the HPD’s Facebook page.