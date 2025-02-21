Stone toolmakers, flint knappers coming to Moundville for annual Knap-In

Stone toolmakers and flint knappers from around the county are heading to Alabama.

They're coming to town as The University of Alabama Moundville Archaeological Park hosts its annual Knap-In. This year's event is set to take place from Feb. 28 through March 1.

Rebecca Johnson, UA Museums

Flint knapping is the craft of chipping away stone to create tools and weapons like arrowheads. The UA News Center reports knapping is one of man’s oldest crafts as people have chipped rocks into tools and weapons for thousands of years.

Native Americans knapped stone into arrow and spear points, knife blades, scrapers, drills and many other tools and weapons.

“Stone tools are some of the oldest forms of material culture we have because it preserves so well,” Dr. Clay Nelson, director of the UA Moundville Archaeological Park, told the outlet.

“We know that some flint knapping traditions go back thousands of years. Learning about this skill, and using this skill, creates an opportunity to appreciate the artistry and ingenuity in Native American cultures today and in the past.”

Knap-In visitors will learn to knap from some of the best stone craftsmen. These fine artists have taught hundreds of people this craft for decades.

Knap-In hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day while the park grounds are open from dawn to dusk.

The admissions office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., seven days a week.

UA Moundville Archaeological Park is located at 634 Mound State Parkway, Moundville, AL 35474.

For more information about the event and park, visit the UA Moundville Archaeological Park website.