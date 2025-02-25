Absentee voting application deadline approaching for Tuscaloosa's municipal election

Tuscaloosa residents will soon cast their votes for Mayor, City Council and Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education.

The municipal elections are set for March 4. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Residents wishing to vote are encouraged to check their polling location, as it may be different from their November 2024 polling location.

Absentee voting information:

The last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot is Feb. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Paper absentee ballot applications can be obtained in the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall on 2201 University Blvd.

Voters can vote absentee through the mail or in person at the Office of the City Clerk. The last day a voter can apply for and vote an emergency absentee ballot is March 3.

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, March 3 and received by noon on Tuesday, March 4.

Hand-delivered absentee ballots can be delivered to the Office of the City Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 3

More absentee voting information can be found here.

Polling locations:

District 1— (TDOT) Building Auditorium, 1000 28th Avenue

District 2 — McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

District 3 — Church of the Highlands, 721 Rice Mine Road NE

District 4 — Calvary Baptist Church Annex, 1208 Paul W. Bryant Drive

District 5 — Alberta Baptist Church, 2210 University Blvd. East

District 6 — Belk Activity Center, 2101 Bowers Park Drive

District 7 — East McFarland Baptist Church, 6007 McFarland Blvd. East

Municipal election information, including a district map, can be found at elections.tuscaloosa.com.