Alabama auditor Andrew Sorrell announces bid for secretary of state

Alabama Auditor Andrew Sorrell on Monday announced he is running for secretary of state in the 2026 election.

Sorrell, a Republican, was elected state auditor in 2022. He previously one term in the Alabama House of Representatives representing Colbert County.

The secretary of state's office will be open in 2026. Current Secretary of State Wes Allen is running for lieutenant governor in 2026.

“As secretary of state, I will ensure that honestly cast votes are counted honestly, and those who attempt to cheat at the ballot box are caught and punished for their actions,” Sorrell said in announcing his campaign.

The secretary of state serves as Alabama's chief elections official. The office also maintains business records and government records for the state.

The state primaries are in May of next year.

As a member of the Alabama Legislature, Sorrell in 2022 sponsored legislation to try and ban the use of abortion pills in the state.

The bill did not pass, but a U.S. Supreme Court decision later allowed states to ban abortion.

The duties of state auditor primarily deal with keeping track of state property. The auditor also has a role in selecting county registrar boards.