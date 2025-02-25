Mobile Fire-Rescue remembering Deputy Chief Alexander G. Trenier

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) is mourning the death of one of the city’s first Black district chiefs.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department

Deputy Chief Alexander G. Trenier, who served at Crichton Station’s District 3 headquarters for C Shift, died at his home in Daphne Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, according to a press release from the organization.

He joined MFRD in April 1987, following in his family’s footsteps with several relatives serving as Mobile firefighters in almost every generation going back more than 100 years.

“He dedicated his life to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. He was a perfect example of a chief officer, mentor, teacher, and what a public safety servant should be,” Fire Chief Johnny Morris Jr. said in a press release. “It was a great loss. He was somebody we can’t replace.”

Chief Trenier rose through the ranks, promoting to driver in 1991 and captain in 1994. He made history when he was promoted as one of the city’s first Black district chiefs in 2001.

Chief Trenier was promoted to deputy chief in 2018. He received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In recent years, he developed a strong community relationship with neighboring Dumas Wesley Community Center, sending firefighters over to spend time with kids during after-school programs.

Chief Trenier is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Jennifer, and son John, who serves as a captain on Engine 14. Funeral arrangements are pending.