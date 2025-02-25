Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

Mobile Fire-Rescue remembering Deputy Chief Alexander G. Trenier

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Pixabay

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) is mourning the death of one of the city’s first Black district chiefs.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department

Deputy Chief Alexander G. Trenier, who served at Crichton Station’s District 3 headquarters for C Shift, died at his home in Daphne Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, according to a press release from the organization.

He joined MFRD in April 1987, following in his family’s footsteps with several relatives serving as Mobile firefighters in almost every generation going back more than 100 years.

“He dedicated his life to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. He was a perfect example of a chief officer, mentor, teacher, and what a public safety servant should be,” Fire Chief Johnny Morris Jr. said in a press release. “It was a great loss. He was somebody we can’t replace.”

Chief Trenier rose through the ranks, promoting to driver in 1991 and captain in 1994. He made history when he was promoted as one of the city’s first Black district chiefs in 2001.

Chief Trenier was promoted to deputy chief in 2018. He received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In recent years, he developed a strong community relationship with neighboring Dumas Wesley Community Center, sending firefighters over to spend time with kids during after-school programs.

Chief Trenier is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Jennifer, and son John, who serves as a captain on Engine 14. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Tags
News Mobile AlabamaMobile Fire-Rescue
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate