The University of Alabama hosting body positivity events as Body Awareness Month ends

February is the month for many holidays including Body Awareness Month.

Body Awareness Month is about building self esteem. This is especially important as the warmer months approach and pressures to look a certain way for a spring break trip, or summer vacation get in the way.

Social media influences and general peer interactions can affect body image and overall self-esteem.

Negative body image in the college student population can be concerning due to its correlation between body dissatisfaction, eating disorders and other mental health issues.



What is Body Image?

Body image is how we see ourselves when we look in the mirror or when we picture ourselves in our mind.

There are several things encompassed in body image:



What you believe about your own appearance (including your memories, assumptions and generalizations).

How you feel about your body, including your height, shape and weight.

How you sense and control your body as you move. This includes how you feel in your body, not just about your body.

Pixabay

Individuals with a negative body image often have a distorted perception of their shape and perceive parts of their body differently than they really are.

Students with poor body image may feel ashamed, anxious and awkward in their bodies.

This can lead to avoidance of social events or class attendance, a need for constant assurance from others about appearance or a general view of themselves as unattractive.

Negative body image thoughts can trigger unhealthy dieting and exercise behaviors, which may be noticeable in the classroom if a student appears withdrawn, has started performing poorly in class or has a significant change in appearance suggesting malnourishment.

The concept of having a positive body image can feel daunting, especially if we think it means loving our body exactly as it is every single day.

Having a healthier body image means one is able to celebrate and appreciate their natural body shape and the uniqueness of each individual person.

It is also important to understand that a person’s physical appearance says very little about their character or value.

A person may not love exactly how they look each day, but they can continue to appreciate what the body does for them functionally and continue to provide it with the self-care and respect it deserves.

As a member of any community, there are many ways to promote positive body image with students:



Promote unfollowing accounts on social media that trigger negative body image thoughts and feelings.

Focus compliments on a student’s performance or personality traits and avoid compliments related to their appearance.

Avoid the use of negative body talk or diet talk in the classroom or office.

Encourage students to engage in basic self-care such as getting adequate sleep or eating regularly.

When to Seek Help

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, there is a strong link between eating disorders and negative body image.

To combat this, the University of Alabama's Division of Student Life. is hosting a week of events from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 to encourage students to promote body positivity on its campus.

Events include a fellowship lunch, campaigns across campus, guest speakers talking about men's body image and challenging fatphobia and discussions that students can attend.

To see the full list of events, visit the Division of Student Life's website.