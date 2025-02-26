University of North Alabama to celebrate French Film Festival for eighth year

The University of North Alabama is preparing to celebrate its French Film Festival for an eighth year.

The festival will begin March 3 with the 2024 release of "Auction" and conclude March 19 with 2022’s "The Night of the 12th." The festival includes a total of six screenings, and admission is free to UNA faculty, staff, students and members of the community.

“I am delighted to see this event bring together the UNA family and the local community to enjoy films in French,” said Stephanie Coker, Associate Professor of French and the festival organizer.

“Selections this year include dramas, a sci-fi fantasy, a documentary, an animated film, and a mystery/thriller. We hope to have something for everyone.”

All films will begin at 6 p.m. in the Wesleyan Hall auditorium on UNA’s campus. The schedule is:



Monday, March 3: Auction (2024)

Wednesday, March 5: Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Monday, March 10: The Animal Kingdom (2023)

Wednesday, March 12: Lumumba: Death of a Prophet (1990)

Monday, March 17: Chicken for Linda! (2023)

Wednesday, March 19: The Night of the 12th (2022)

A French-themed reception is scheduled for March 3 at 5 p.m. At the close of the festival, the UNA Culinary Arts Department will prepare a special dessert for moviegoers to take home.

This event is hosted by Coker and the UNA Department of Foreign Languages, with the UNA School of the Arts, the Department of Cinematic Arts and Theatre, the Department of Communication, the Department of English, the Department of Psychology and Sociology, the Mitchell-West Center, the Cole Honors College and the College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering.

“We appreciate the support from many different departments and offices on campus,” said Dr. Coker. “One highlight of this festival is hearing from UNA faculty in various disciplines who lead the discussion with students and community members after each film.”

The festival is made possible thanks to a grant from the Albertine Cinémathèque program of the FACE Foundation and Villa Albertine partnership with the French Embassy in the United States.