YouthSpeak 2025: African Americans & Labor coming to Birmingham

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:42 AM CST
Encyclopedia of Alabama

A community-focused Black History Month program is back in Birmingham for the fourth year.

Birmingham City Council

The theme for the 2025 YouthSpeak showcase is "African Americans & Labor." The event is free and will take place on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus, starting at 12:00 p.m.

The showcase is all about giving students a platform to share, learn, and reflect on the significance of Black history in a creative and engaging way, reports Birmingham 365.

YouthSpeak is presented by District 6 Councilor Crystal Smitherman in partnership with Red Mountain Theatre.

The performance will feature students and young talent from across Central Alabama. This includes presentations of poetry, music, theatre and dance.

Ramsay High School, Jefferson County Academy of Theatre and Dance, Huffman High School, Indian Springs, G.W. Carver High School, Epic Elementary School, Green Acres Middle School, and The Flourish are all participating in the 2025 showcase.

There will also be a special performance featuring the cast of Red Mountain Theatre’s Musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
