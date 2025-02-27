Alabama Health Officer: Measles is serious and surging, vaccination coverage declining

With a significant number of reported measles cases in the United States and globally, the outbreaks have sparked concern among parents and public health and healthcare professionals, including here in Alabama.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is sending the message out that measles is serious and surging, vaccination coverage is declining and there is a present need for action to protect others.

His letter to the public, posted on the Alabama Department of Public Health's newsroom website, is as follows:

"Decades ago, a preschool girl lay in a dark room writhing in pain for weeks. She can barely breathe, cannot see, and is critically ill. Her family is frightened because a neighborhood boy has just died as a result of a disease that is now vaccine-preventable—measles pneumonia. The young girl recovered but suffered some long-term health consequences.

The young girl became a pediatrician. She and two other Alabama physicians shared their memories and inspirational stories about treating measles and other childhood illnesses that are now preventable on a podcast available on this website. Educating the public about timely vaccination is of great importance to these Alabama doctors.(1)

Measles is a highly contagious viral respiratory disease. A single case will infect up to 95 percent of unvaccinated people and is expected to result in 12 to 18 additional cases. Twenty to 30 percent of infected people have complications from the disease. People who are more likely to have measles complications are children younger than 5, adults older than 20, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

It is remarkably easy for measles to spread. Measles may live up to 2 hours in the air or on surfaces after an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can spread measles to others 4 days before and 4 days after a rash appears. Measles is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing and touching items and surfaces the infected person has coughed or sneezed on. Measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after a person is infected.

Measles cases are rising rapidly, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. A current outbreak in Texas is that state’s largest in around 30 years, with most cases among children and teens under age 18. Texas has now reported a death in an unvaccinated child. Public health has mobilized to educate and vaccinate, but further spread is expected, especially among under-vaccinated populations.

The best preventive measure against measles is receiving the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97 percent effective. Because of measles’ high infectivity rate, at least 95 percent immunity is needed to prevent epidemics. Although no measles cases have been confirmed in Alabama in 2025, vaccine hesitancy contributes to increased susceptibility.

As you may have seen on this website, the Alabama Department of Public Health is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Looking back at past challenges faced by the state, I came across a few interesting facts about measles that can serve as sobering precautions at a time when vaccine misinformation continues to grow. This disease was once listed among our state’s leading causes of death.

Alabama experienced an epidemic of measles (sometimes called “red,” “hard,” or 10-day measles) in 1953 with 14,160 reported measles cases and 41 deaths from measles reported. In 1964, there were 18,678 cases and 13 deaths among state residents. After the measles vaccination program began, progress was made. In 1971, recently developed vaccines against measles, mumps, and rubella were administered as a single shot. In 1982, Alabama proudly ranked among states showing marked success in childhood disease prevention and was a measles-free state for an unprecedented second year.

Immunization efforts kept measles in check between 1984 and 1988, with only 9 measles cases reported. In 1989, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended revaccination for people born between 1957 and before 1980. That year, measles was confirmed at Auburn University. More than 200,000 doses of vaccine were administered, and the epidemic was declared officially ended. By the end of 1989, Alabama recorded no measles-related deaths and only 61 total measles cases.

In 2000, the U.S. declared measles eliminated from this country. A highly effective measles vaccine, a strong vaccination program, and a strong public health system for detecting and responding to measles cases and outbreaks are credited with this achievement.

Regrettably, many people have become skeptical about vaccine safety, and are reluctant to have their own children vaccinated. I urge parents to discuss any concerns they have about the measles vaccine with a trusted medical provider. Please consider not only the health of your own children but also the well-being of other people in your community. Every child under 15 months of age is vulnerable to measles, as are people taking immunosuppressive drugs or on chemotherapy. Let’s all do our part to keep Alabama safe and healthy for everyone, especially our most vulnerable.

For more information about measles and vaccines, see our Measles page on this website."

Scott Harris, M.D., M.P.H.

State Health Officer