Montgomery secures extension for hosting Sun Belt Baseball Championship

The Sun Belt Conference has announced the city of Montgomery, has been selected to host the Sun Belt Baseball Championships until 2023, as part of the league’s ongoing partnership with the Central Alabama Sports Commission and the City of Montgomery.

The five-year extension builds on an initial five-year agreement that brought the Sun Belt Baseball Championship to Montgomery from 2021 to 2025.

During that span, the Sun Belt has grown from 12 to 14 members and joined the SEC, ACC and Big 12 as 1-of-4 conferences to send four-or-more teams to NCAA Baseball Regionals in each of the past three seasons.

“The Sun Belt Conference is excited to extend our partnership with the Central Alabama Sports Commission and the City of Montgomery,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “Our student-athletes, coaches and fans have established traditions around starting the Road to Omaha in Montgomery—a community that has embraced the rising brand of Sun Belt baseball.”

The landmark extension will make Montgomery, the longest-tenured and second-most frequent host of the Sun Belt Baseball Championship—trailing only Mobile, home to 13-time Sun Belt tournament champion South Alabama.

“Montgomery is proud to continue our partnership with the Sun Belt Conference, keeping the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament right here in the Capital of Dreams through 2030,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “This extension reaffirms our city's reputation as a premier destination for championship events, bringing economic impact, tourism, and excitement to our community. We look forward to welcoming teams, fans, and visitors for years to come."

The 2025 Sun Belt Baseball Championship will take place from May 20 to 25 will all tournament games being played at Riverwalk Stadium—home to the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate Montgomery Biscuits since opening in 2004.

All tournament games will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+.

Southern Mississippi enters the 2025 season as the two-time defending tournament champion, having won both Sun Belt Baseball Championships it has participated in.

Ticket packages and single-game tickets for this year’s championship are currently on sale on the Sun Belt Championship website.