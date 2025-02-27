Registration for inaugural Teen Career Summit in Huntsville opens

Registration is officially open for Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s inaugural Teen Career Summit 2025.

The event is a free career summit designed to provide teens ages 14-18 with the tools they need to plan for future success.

The event will be March 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center.

City of Huntsville

The summit offers a full day of career exploration, interactive workshops and expert guidance.

Teens will have the opportunity to explore various career fields, gain practical advice and learn essential skills, from paying bills to acing job interviews.

“We are excited to host this event for our youth,” said James Gossett, Parks & Recreation Director. “This is a great opportunity for teens and even their parents to learn the skills they need to get ahead in life, from paying bills to job interviews and how to approach interviews with confidence. The high schoolers of today will be the leaders of tomorrow, so it’s important that we help equip them with the tools they need to succeed.”

The Teen Career Summit is free for teens ages 14-18, but space is limited. Registration is open through March 3.

Families may submit one registration form for up to three children or siblings. Additional children/siblings will require separate forms.