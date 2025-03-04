Who's on the ballot: Tuscaloosa voters head to the polls for the 2025 general election

Tuscaloosa residents are casting their votes for Mayor, City Council and the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education. Polls for the March 4 general election are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Democratic Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is seeking his sixth term in office. Denson Ferrell II is running as his opponent.

There are other incumbents who are facing opposition in the Druid City elections. That includes:



City Council District 1 representative Matthew Wilson— running against Que Chandler and Joe Eatmon

Council District 2 representative Raevan Howard— running against Dennis "Quick" Collins, and Ashley R. Wheat

Council District 6 representative John Faile— running against Eric Gaines, and Lisa M. Young

Council District 7 representative Cassius Lanier— running against Oliver "Maurice" Sealey

Candidates vying for a seat on the City Council and running unopposed are:



Norman Crow — District 3

Lee Busby — District 4

Kip D. Tyner — District 5 representative and City Council president

When it comes to the Tuscaloosa City School Board, all eight seats are open. District 1 representative Karen Thompson-Jackson is facing opposition from Tony V. Humphries.

Incumbents for the Tuscaloosa City School Board who are running unopposed include:



Eric M. Wilson — chair

Kendra Williams — District 2

Lesley Powell — District 3

Erica Grant — District 5

Marvin L. Lucas — District 6

Erskine E. Simmons District — 7

District 4 incumbent representative Patrick Hamner did not qualify to run in the election. Clint Mountain is running unopposed for the seat.

To see who which positions and candidates will be on the ballot, click here to vier the sample ballot. Any runoffs required for the general election will take place on April 1, and inaugurations are set for May 19.

Polling locations:



District 1— (TDOT) Building Auditorium, 1000 28th Avenue

District 2 — McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

District 3 — Church of the Highlands, 721 Rice Mine Road NE

District 4 — Calvary Baptist Church Annex, 1208 Paul W. Bryant Drive

District 5 — Alberta Baptist Church, 2210 University Blvd. East

District 6 — Belk Activity Center, 2101 Bowers Park Drive

District 7 — East McFarland Baptist Church, 6007 McFarland Blvd. East

Residents wishing to vote are encouraged to check their polling location, as it may be different from their November 2024 polling location.

Municipal election information, including a district map, can be found at elections.tuscaloosa.com.