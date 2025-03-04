Severe weather bringing strong storms, powerful winds and possible tornadoes to Alabama

Multiple weather threats are looming this week across the U.S., including in Alabama.

The Yellowhammer State is in the bullseye for a heightened risk of severe weather as a powerful system moves through the South. Local meteorologists caution that strong storms and possible tornadoes are expected across Alabama tonight (March 4).

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott reports to Alabama Public Radio that the heavier parts of the storms are expected to last between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with strong winds up to 60mph possible in some parts of the state. Power outages are possible.

Scott said the tornado risk is very low, but not zero. "A tornado watch could be issued ahead of the line. If that happens, the watch would likely be issued by 4pm or 5pm," he explained.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted to Facebook on Tuesday about the incoming severe weather, using the map below as a guide to show the areas in the path of the storms:

"The risk level has increased to a Level 3 out of 5 across southern portions of central Alabama (orange shaded area). This is not for an increase in the tornado threat (though that is still present) but for indications that damaging winds will be a bit more widespread in those areas.

Additionally, the winds way out ahead of the storms will be capable of knocking down some trees as well with gusts as high as 50 mph."

With the incoming inclement weather, experts are stressing that Alabamians need to remain "weather aware," as some of the more extreme thunderstorms could be life threatening.

The National Weather Service offers a Weather Safety Guideline as a resource for residents to use during violent storms and tornadoes. The weather service advises that most important things to remember are:

