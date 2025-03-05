Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

"Bloody Sunday" through the lens of Spider Martin

Alabama Public Radio | By Glynn Wilson
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:48 AM CST
Tear gas rising at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday, photo by Spider Martin
Alabama Digital Archives
Tear gas rising at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday, photo by Spider Martin

As people get ready to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery March and passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts just opened a show of photographs taken by Spider Martin in those days that impacted the perceptions of people the world over at the time, yet still speak powerfully today about the never ending struggle for freedom from oppression.

Voter rights marchers on the way from Selma to Montgomery. Photo by Spider Martin
Alabama Digital Archives
Voter rights marchers on the way from Selma to Montgomery. Photo by Spider Martin

Curator Margaret Lynne Ausfeld speaks of the beautiful yet troubling images digitally restored on a grand scale that, along with the coverage on the new medium of television, "really impacted Americans' understanding of what was happening at that time."

Bill Ford, president of the museum board, said he was most impacted by the image of a woman laying on the ground as a state trooper holding a billy club stood over her.

Amelia Boynton with Spider Martin, who had just received a Distinguished Citizen Service Award from the Black Heritage Council of the Alabama Historical Commission.
Alabama Digital Archives
Amelia Boynton with Spider Martin, who had just received a Distinguished Citizen Service Award from the Black Heritage Council of the Alabama Historical Commission.

"The cruelty and the callousness of the photograph is so visceral," he said. "It hit me so hard. It brings back the sense of hopelessness and terror that existed at that time for people of color."

The pictures and the history are "powerful," says Amy Hastings of Montgomery. "It never ceases to move me.to tears. It's a story that needs to be told and retold. It's a truth that we simply can't let pass."

Christopher Birson of Birmingham focused on a picture of a white man from Maine who is shown sitting down to rest along the march, and shows the blisters on his feet.

"Even today we have some of the same fight. I just wish my people would understand we're not in this alone."

Sydnei Jarman, museum marketing and public relations manager, focused on a picture of a Black man wearing a denim jacket with an emblem of the Confederate battle flag on the back, along with the words "Alabama God-Damn," a reference to the Nina Simone song "Mississippi God-Damn."

"I love this picture because it's such a beautiful interjection of how music and art and clothing ... helped make this movement what it is ... everything had to come together ... with Nina Simone as the soundtrack to the movement."

Karen Graffeo, the graphic artist who worked on the restoration of the 60-year-old 35 millimeter negatives, said there were several that were emotional for her, especially one showing movement leader John Lewis in a rain coat. When she zoomed out to look at dark spots on the coat, she realized it was blood.

"And I think we are in one of those times now when this body of work functions like the angel of history."
Tags
News Bloody SundaySelmaMontgomery Museum of Fine ArtphotographyAlabama civil rights
Glynn Wilson
Glynn Wilson is an APR Special Correspondent. He's been a reporter, writer and photographer for more than 30 years. He spent about a decade in academe. For the past 20 plus years he has experimented with publishing on the Web Press and pioneered in the field of Independent online journalism.
See stories by Glynn Wilson
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate