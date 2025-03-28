Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama from Sunday night into Monday morning

Alabama meteorologists are warning about severe storms coming to the Yellowhammer State this weekend and into early next week.

Damaging winds, hail and frequent lighting are being identified as the main threats during around midnight on Sunday into Monday morning. Weather experts say an isolated tornado is also possible.

Local forecasters stress that now is the time to be "weather aware," plan ahead for a tornado warning and be prepared to take action if a tornado develops.

Residents are being urged to have access to overnight weather alerts. This can be done through a cell phone and by using different weather apps.

Experts say a NOAA Weather Radio is also a good option, which connects to the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards. The nationwide network of radio stations broadcast continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Those interested can also sign up for Wireless Emergency Alerts by clicking here. Tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and several other high-end warnings will go direct to wireless users in an affected county automatically if their device is compatible.

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott shared the following forecast report ahead of the severe weather weekend to help residents prepare for the storms and keep safe:

"A round of strong to severe storms will become possible Sunday night into Monday morning. The main risk is damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Time: Sunday night 12am - 9am Monday morning. Check my social media for updates as the timing could change between now and Sunday night.

At the time of this email, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area is in a level 2 of 5 slight risk of severe weather.

While the tornado risk is a little lower on the scale with this event, I still want you to have a way to receive alerts if a warning is issued. A NOAA Weather radio is a great tool for that!

Remember, one tornado hitting your house is a big deal for you. It only takes one to take your home and your life. It’s important to take all warnings seriously, even on a marginal risk day.

Now is the time to go over your tornado safety plan and clean out that safe place in your home. If you’re in a mobile home, find the nearest storm shelter on our website."

The NWS offers a Weather Safety Guideline as a resource for residents to use during violent storms and tornadoes. The weather service advises that most important things to remember are:

