Tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding all possible during storms across Alabama

The National Weather Service is predicting a wave of severe weather for the morning of Monday, March 31 through the afternoon. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes, damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph, and large hail up to golf ball size.

Rainfall amounts are predicted to be between one and two inches with higher amounts being likely in some areas. Remember, if flash flooding occurs, do not drive or walk across flooded roads.

Local forecasters stress that now is the time to be "weather aware," plan ahead for a tornado warning and be prepared to take action if a tornado develops.

Know the difference between a tornado watch and a warning:

—A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. When a watch is issued, pay attention to the weather and be ready to move to a safe place if a tornado warning is issued.

—Tornado warnings are issued when a tornado has been sighted or is indicated on weather radar. When a warning is issued, there is imminent danger to life and property, and you should immediately seek shelter.

Those interested can also sign up for Wireless Emergency Alerts by clicking here. Tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and several other high-end warnings will go direct to wireless users in an affected county automatically if their device is compatible.

The NWS offers a Weather Safety Guideline as a resource for residents to use during violent storms and tornadoes. The weather service advises that most important things to remember are:

