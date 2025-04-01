University of Alabama to host second annual Bark to the Beat 5k run

Music, animal and fitness lovers alike will be able to experience all three at the second annual Bark to the Beat Music 5k on April 5.

Bark to the Beat Music 5k is a run hosted by the University of Alabama School of Music in collaboration with the UA Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA).

The run, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, will feature live music from the University of Alabama School of Music and surrounding high schools. Animals from the shelter will be present at the 5k as well.

The course will start at Butler Field and follow a path in the blocks nearby. While the event officially launches at 8 a.m. with the competitive wave, additional waves will be released at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The 8 a.m. wave is the only competitive wave with 5k-time prizes which will be announced at the event soon after 9 a.m.

Bark to the Beat 5k is open to participants of all ages and abilities. Those under 19 must be accompanied by a legal guardian unless they are a currently-enrolled student at The University of Alabama.

The cost to participate in the 5k is $30. Late registration at packet pick-up or on the day of the race is only available while extra bibs last.

Registration costs include race participation, bib, medal. T-shirts are also included for those who registered before March 20. Additional swag bag items are available to those who pick-up their packet earliest.

For more information visit the University of Alabama website here.