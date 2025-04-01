Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

University of Alabama to host second annual Bark to the Beat 5k run

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT
Pixabay

Music, animal and fitness lovers alike will be able to experience all three at the second annual Bark to the Beat Music 5k on April 5.

Bark to the Beat Music 5k is a run hosted by the University of Alabama School of Music in collaboration with the UA Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA).

The run, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, will feature live music from the University of Alabama School of Music and surrounding high schools. Animals from the shelter will be present at the 5k as well.

The course will start at Butler Field and follow a path in the blocks nearby. While the event officially launches at 8 a.m. with the competitive wave, additional waves will be released at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The 8 a.m. wave is the only competitive wave with 5k-time prizes which will be announced at the event soon after 9 a.m.

Bark to the Beat 5k is open to participants of all ages and abilities. Those under 19 must be accompanied by a legal guardian unless they are a currently-enrolled student at The University of Alabama.

The cost to participate in the 5k is $30. Late registration at packet pick-up or on the day of the race is only available while extra bibs last.

Registration costs include race participation, bib, medal. T-shirts are also included for those who registered before March 20. Additional swag bag items are available to those who pick-up their packet earliest.

For more information visit the University of Alabama website here.
Tags
News UA
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is the Digital Content Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Andrea Tinker
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate