Alabama lawmakers approve bill for voluntary weapon storage to prevent suicides

Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation aimed at creating a way for people who experience suicidal thoughts to voluntarily store their weapons with licensed gun dealers.

The House of Representatives voted 93-1 for the legislation that would provide lawsuit immunity to licensed gun dealers who participate in the suicide prevention program.

Supporters said the bill is needed to get licensed firearm dealers to participate in the program where they agree to hold someone’s weapon for a period of time.

“If we can save just one person’s life, prevent them from using their own weapon as an act of suicide, then this program is worth it,” Republican Rep. Russell Bedsole said during the debate.

The bill is named for two Alabama veterans who died by suicide.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org