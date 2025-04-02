Digital Media Center
Alabama lawmakers approve bill for voluntary weapon storage to prevent suicides

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
FILE - Two semi-automatic pistols are displayed for a photograph, one with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
FILE - Two semi-automatic pistols are displayed for a photograph, one with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation aimed at creating a way for people who experience suicidal thoughts to voluntarily store their weapons with licensed gun dealers.

The House of Representatives voted 93-1 for the legislation that would provide lawsuit immunity to licensed gun dealers who participate in the suicide prevention program.

Supporters said the bill is needed to get licensed firearm dealers to participate in the program where they agree to hold someone’s weapon for a period of time.

“If we can save just one person’s life, prevent them from using their own weapon as an act of suicide, then this program is worth it,” Republican Rep. Russell Bedsole said during the debate.

The bill is named for two Alabama veterans who died by suicide.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.
___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org
suicide awarenessAlabama military veteransveteran healthAlabama legislative sessionAlabama suicide rate
