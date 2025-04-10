City of Birmingham to host NeighborFest

The City of Birmingham is gearing up to host a festival celebrating community and homeownership.

NeighborFest is a free festival presented by GROWTH Homes and the City of Birmingham.

The event, which is sponsored by Regions Bank, PNC and the Birmingham Realtist Association of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, will take place Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Linn Park.

NeighborFest will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities and resources to help residents explore pathways to homeownership.

Attendees can enjoy a live DJ, food trucks and a vendor marketplace.

NeighborFest will also include a “Fun Factory” Kids Zone, where children can participate in face painting, balloon art, and creative activities.

City of Birmingham

Highlights of the event include the “My Dream House” Collage, where kids can design their ideal home using paper cutouts, stickers, and crayons, and a neighborhood mural that allows young artists to contribute to a large-scale drawing of a vibrant community.

NeighborFest will also feature the Homeownership Village, where attendees can take steps toward buying a home.

Experts will be available to answer questions, provide on-the-spot pre-qualification and guide prospective buyers through a Homebuyer Readiness Quiz.

Representatives from the Housing Authority Birmingham District (HABD), Neighborhood Housing Services, and the Urban League will offer information on housing counseling and assistance programs.

The Birmingham Realtist Association will also host workshops, including “What to Do with Big Momma’s House?” which explores family property ownership, and “ABCs of Homebuying,” a step-by-step guide to purchasing a home.

“NeighborFest heralds a big step forward in the future of affordable homeownership in Birmingham,” Ed Gorman, Managing Director of GROWTH Homes said. “It marks a broad partnership of banks, community organizations, the City of Birmingham, and HABD together with GROWTH to provide real pathways to homeownership in the Magic City. In a very real sense, Birmingham is showing the country how to provide affordable homes at reasonable prices to give people of all ages their chance at the American Dream.”

Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, said NeighborFest is a celebration of community, homeownership, and opportunity.

"This important partnership with GROWTH Homes and HABD brings together essential resources that can put many of our residents on a path to becoming homeowners,” Woodfin said. “We hope many families and individuals will attend, gain valuable knowledge, and seize this opportunity. Homeownership is a powerful tool toward building wealth and securing a brighter future."

To learn more about NeighborFest, visit the City of Birmingham website.