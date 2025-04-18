Ten Commandments may be in, Gulf of Mexico may be out-- if Alabama lawmakers get their way

School material could look very different if two bills before the Alabama legislature become law. One measure would mandate the displaying of the Ten Commandments in an expansion of Christian texts in public schools, while deleting references to drag shows and the displaying of pride flags. Another bill would require schools to change their maps and materials to say “Gulf of America.” Donald Trump mandated the change after his inauguration.

Three bills led to hours of debate in the Republican-dominated Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday. The bills — passed with overwhelming majorities — would mandate in public schools the display of the Ten Commandments, ban drag shows, prohibit teachers from displaying pride flags or facilitating formal discussion of sexuality, and allow chaplains to volunteer as school counselors.

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter described the bills as "common sense" while members of the Democratic caucus condemned the legislation as "a waste of taxpayer money" that "won't bring down the cost of eggs."

The legislation is part of a widespread effort in conservative states to regulate how schools handle social issues, a mission that has been championed by President Donald Trump.

Alabama joins at least 20 states that have considered legislation in 2025 that would mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools or state buildings, according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural.

On the subject of the “Gulf of America,” the Alabama House of Representatives voted 72-26 to advance legislation to require state and local government entities and their employees to use the new name for the Gulf of Mexico. It would also require state and local entities to make "reasonable efforts" to update maps, textbooks, websites, and other materials. The bill, which passed on a vote split along party lines, now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republican House member David Standridge, the sponsor of the Alabama legislation, said he brought the bill to give clear direction to government entities on which name to use. He said there had been confusion about what to do.

"Right now, we have an executive order that the President issued. This bill will make it clear, when you buy maps, when you buy textbooks," Standridge said.

Democrats criticized the measure as a political gesture that will cost money and end the use of a name that has been closely linked with Southern states.

"It's time for us to stop doing foolish things, and start doing things that will move us forward," House member Barbara Drummond, a Democrat from Mobile, said during debate.

Standridge said government entities would not be required to purchase new maps and other materials, but to make sure the new name is reflected whenever they purchase new materials. One lawmaker questioned if Republicans were rushing to embrace a name that could fade when Trump leaves office.

"Are we going to change the name back to the Gulf of Mexico if we get another president in another four years?" House member Kenyatte Hassell, a Democrat, asked.

Standridge acknowledged that another president might change the name but added that he didn't think it was likely.

"I really can't myself imagine why a president would want to change from America to Mexico," Standridge said after the vote.

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills requiring the use of "Gulf of America" in state law and textbooks. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry in March signed an executive order directing state materials to reflect the name change. The Louisiana Department of Education announced an update to state social studies standards to reflect the name change.

Republicans are looking to cement the use of the new name designated by Trump, saying it is a point of national pride. Some Democrats have criticized the efforts as a transparent political measure.