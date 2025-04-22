Our Power, Our Planet: Cities across Alabama celebrate Earth Day

With Earth Day being observed today, several cities across Alabama, including Birmingham, Montgomery and Huntsville, are taking part in events that focus on the environment and how to protect it.

The 2025 theme is "Our Power, Our Planet." Today's message calls for people worldwide to unite behind renewable energy and promote clean electricity by 2030.

Earth Day was created in spring 1970 when Senator Gaylord Nelson wanted to prevent factories from polluting the Earth with harmful fumes and toxic waste at a national level, according to EarthDay.org.

In December of the same year, after 20 million Americans in different states demonstrated to protect the environment, Congress created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to handle environmental issues.

Alabama cities are also celebrating Earth Day with the following past, present and future events.

Environmental Hip Hop Presentation Shaheed & DJ Supreme/Black Warrior River Keepers Partnership

Springville Road Regional Branch Library is hosting a free special program on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. all about conservation and recycling. The event will feature crafts, stories and live hip-hop music.

For more information, visit the event page here.

Earth Week 2025

Volunteers are needed this Earth Week (April 21-26) to assist the Cahaba River Society. The organization are hosting a volunteer event every day this week to honor Earth Week.

Volunteers will remove litter and invasive species, encourage native wildlife and vegetation, mitigate erosion impacts along recreational trails and advocate for a clean river and a healthy lifestyle. For more information, click here.

Earth Day Safari

The Montgomery Zoo is teaching students and adults alike how to save the planet and protect the environment at this year's Earth Day Safari. The event scheduled for April 24 and 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. will show how making changes to daily habits can affect the environment, wildlife, plant life and the planet.

Admission includes:



Entry to the Zoo and Mann Museum

Entry Waters of the World

Entry to our Reptile Facility

Special zookeeper talks @ 11:30am and 1:30pm

For more information, visit the City of Montgomery website.

Earth Day at the Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens annual Earth Day event, Earth Day at the Gardens, is scheduled for April 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. The free event will have a children's activity, community spring planting, creative movement, a seed swap and free popcorn.

For more information on Earth Day at the Gardens, visit the Birmingham Botanical Gardens website.

2025 Earth Day at Hays Nature Preserve

On April 12, Hays Nature Preserve will be hosted a free Earth Day event for families of all ages. The event featured educational and interactive displays, a vegetable plant giveaway, face painting, concessions and more.