Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is currently experiencing technical difficulties that we're working to fix ASAP. If you can't pick up the station on the air, try out our streaming services by clicking here.

Annual Panoply Arts Festival returns to Huntsville

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
artshuntsville.org

The Rocket City is preparing to showcase arts and music once again this year.

artshuntsville.org

The Panoply Arts Festival is an annual weekend full of art held in Big Spring International Park with over 100 artists, local musicians, food vendors and interactive activities for children and the wider community.

The word panoply originates from the Greek word panoplia and means "a magnificent of impressive array."

Local musicians include Billy Allen + The Pollies, Melissa Ellis & The Fellas, A. Jené & The Naturals and DJ Lisha among others.

Panoply isn't the only event happening though.

The Von Braun Center is also hosting a series of events over the weekend including the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo, Monster Jam and theater productions of Peter Pan and Sleeping Beauty.

Due to the amount of events, the City of Huntsville has provided parking information for the weekend of events.

Tickets for the Panoply Arts Festival are $15 for day passes and $20 for weekend passes.

Children 12 and under can attend the event for free. More ticket information can be found here.

For more information about this year's Panoply Art Festival, visit the website here.
Tags
News Huntsville Alabamaarts festivalfestival
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is the Digital Content Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Andrea Tinker
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate