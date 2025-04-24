Auburn Public Library postcard design contest now open

The Auburn Public Library is calling all artists to help design a postcard for the Summer Learning Challenge.

The theme this year is “Color Our World,” and the library wants to see how the community would color the world with their postcard designs.

The guidelines for the Auburn Public Library postcard contest are as follows:



To enter the contest, submit a 4-by-six-inch design by email to weblibrary@auburnal.gov as a PNG or PDF file with the subject line "2025 APL postcard competition." Emailed entries must contain a high resolution scan or digital version of the artwork file. If the scan is not high resolution, it may not be suitable for printing. Submissions may also be made in person at the Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave. Individuals may submit multiple original designs. The closing date for entries is midnight on Tuesday, May 13. Postcard designs must be completely original and created only by the named entrant. The design may not infringe the copyright, trademark or other right that may be owned by a third party. All eligible entries may be shared via Auburn Public Library’s social media, along with the artist’s name (unless you wish to be anonymous — please specify when submitting your artwork). The medium/design (photograph, digital art, hand drawing) of the postcard is up to each entrant. Two winners will be chosen. The theme of the design should be inspired by the Summer Learning Challenge theme, “Color Our World,” or by the Auburn Public Library. You may also include your name or signature on the front of the card. The postcard will also feature the Auburn Public Library logo. The result of the competition will be final.

For more information, please contact the Auburn Public Library at 334-501-3190 or email weblibrary@auburnal.gov.