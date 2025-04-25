Digital Media Center
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

New report ranks Auburn among top 100 places to live

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published April 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
City of Auburn

A new report from Livability named Auburn as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2025.

Auburn is one of three Alabama cities to make the list. The city was highlighted for its top-ranking school system, safety and welcoming atmosphere.

"One thing you’ll quickly notice after moving to Auburn, AL, is that those who call it home are bursting with community pride," the report said. "It’s warranted as there’s so much to be excited about in this eastern Alabama college town, including a nationally ranked public school system, a diverse population, an excellent arts and culture scene and the cheerful school spirit that spills over from Auburn University. With a population of 80,478, the city is known for being one of the more progressive cities in the south. Safety and the welcoming nature of residents helped land Auburn on this list of 100 best places to live in the U.S."

To qualify a city as a "best place," Livability analyzed small to mid-size cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less and populations between 75,000 and 500,000.

They also considered average rent and home prices relative to income in each city, as well as other factors that influence the cost of living including safety, outdoor recreation, transportation, healthcare among other metrics.

Find more information on the full report on Livability's website.
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is the Digital Content Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio.
