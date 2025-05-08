Alabama’s Catholic community is celebrating the selection of Pope Leo the fourteenth. But, it was another Pope Leo who made a substantial impact on the state. The website Encyclopedia of Alabama says it was Pope Leo the twelfth who helped spread Catholicism in the state in 1825. He named Robert Portier as the first Bishop of the diocese of Mobile. Pope Leo the fourteenth was named head of the Catholic Church yesterday. He’s the first American to do so.

Cardinal Robert Prevost has taken the name Leo XIV. The Chicago-born missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican's powerful office of bishops was elected the first pope from the United States in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church. In his first words as Pope Francis ' successor, uttered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Leo, 69, said, "Peace be with you," and emphasized a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization. He wore the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013. He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, are "delighted" to congratulate former Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election to become pope.

"This an historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world," Bush said in a statement. "We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic church, serve the neediest, and share God's love."

In many ways, Francis saw Prevost as his heir apparent. But there had long been a taboo against electing a pontiff from a country whose geopolitical power loomed so large in the secular sphere. Prevost, a Chicago native, was seemingly eligible because he's also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

His selection is also enormously significant because of its potential impact on the future of the U.S. Catholic Church, which has been badly divided between conservatives and progressives. With Prevost's help at the help of the bishop vetting office, Francis embarked on a 12-year project to rein in the traditionalists in the United States, which is terrifically important to the global church financially.

Robert Prevost, a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru before taking over the Vatican's powerful office of bishops, chose Leo XIV for his papal name. Leo XIII, an Italian who led the church from 1878 to 1903, softened Catholicism's confrontational stance toward modernity — especially science and politics — and laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, most famously with his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed workers' rights and capitalism.

The name "is a deep sign of commitment to social issues. I think it is going to be exciting to see a different kind of American Catholicism in Rome,'' said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, the chair of religious studies at Manhattan University in the Bronx.

Marco Rubio, a Catholic, issued a statement expressing his "heartfelt congratulations" to the new pope during "a moment of profound significance" for the church.

"The papacy carries a sacred and solemn responsibility," Rubio's message said. "May the Holy Spirit impart wisdom, strength, and grace as he shepherds the Church. The United States looks forward to deepening our enduring relationship with the Holy See with the first American pontiff."

Speaking from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for the first time as pope, Leo XIV addressed in Spanish the people of Chiclayo, which sits sits just 9 miles (14 km) away from Peru's northern Pacific coast and is among the country's most populous cities.

"Greetings... to all of you, and in particular, to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith," he said.

What is a core value for Augustinian priests?

A religious order is a community of Catholics — which can include priests, nuns, monks and even lay people — dedicated to a particular type of mission and spirituality. A core value for the Order of St. Augustine that the new pope belongs to is to "live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God."

Pope Francis was the first pope from the Jesuit religious order ever, and the first in more than a century and a half to come from any religious order. The previous one was Gregory XVI (1831-1846), a Camaldolese monk. In all, 34 of the 266 popes have belonged to religious orders — and six of them before Leo XIV were Augustinians, according to America, a Jesuit magazine.

Pope Francis brought Prevost, a Chicago native, to the Vatican in 2023 to lead the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church.

He kept a low public profile in Rome, but was well known to the men who count. Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals.

Back in Prevost's old diocese in Chiclayo, Peru, the Rev. Fidel Purisaca Vigil said Prevost would have breakfast with his fellow priests after saying his prayers each day. "No matter how many problems he has, he maintains good humor and joy," Purisaca said in an email.