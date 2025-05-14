Senator Tuberville blocks resolution over Qatari Air Force One gift

Democratic Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut went to the Senate floor and tried to force a vote on a resolution disapproving of the Qatari gift. The Middle Eastern nation wants to give Donald Trump a thirteen year old Boeing 747 to be the latest Presidential aircraft known as Air Force One. But it was blocked by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who said Democrats are "losing their mind over the situation" and the gift is not a done deal. If the Qatari government does donate the plane, "the only thing we should say is thank you," Tuberville said, echoing an earlier comment by Trump.

Schatz said that "it really should go without saying, but no president should be accepting a $400 million gift from a foreign country. It is gross, it is reckless, it is corrupt, and the outrage and condemnation especially on the Republican side should be universal."

That may not be the end of it.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that he will hold up all Justice Department nominations on the Senate floor until he gets more answers about the free Air Force One replacement that President Donald Trump says would be donated by Qatar. Trump said this week that he wants to accept the $400 million plane, and that it would later be donated to a presidential library. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday that the details of the donation are still being worked out.

The plan, Schumer said, "is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat."

Schumer said he wants answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Trump administration about whether it is investigating activities inside the United States by Qatari foreign agents that could benefit Trump or his business. He also wants to know if Qatar will be responsible for adding security measures to the plane and how it will be built and paid for.

"The Attorney General must testify before both the House and Senate to explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the emoluments clause — which requires congressional approval — or any other ethics laws," Schumer said.

The Constitution prohibits federal officials from accepting things of value, or "emoluments," from foreign governments without congressional approval. In a post on his social media site on Tuesday night, Trump said the plane "is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years."

Democrats have expressed uniform outrage about the potential foreign gift and many Republicans are uneasy about the plan, as well. Returning to Washington on Monday evening, senators in both parties questioned how the deal would work and stressed the importance of following federal laws that govern how a U.S. president can accept gifts from foreign countries.

"We need to look at the constitutionality of it," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who said she'd be concerned about possible spying devices installed on the plane. Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said that Trump had said he would follow the law, and "that's the right answer."

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said Trump shouldn't accept the jet. "I don't think it looks good or smells good," Paul said. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he'd prefer "a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., declined to give a direct opinion on the possible deal, but said that if it happens, "I can assure you there will be plenty of scrutiny."

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma defended the idea. "Why would we care if another country wanted to give the United States a gift?" he asked.

In an excerpt of an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity airing Tuesday night, Trump also questioned the criticism. "My attitude is, why wouldn't I accept a gift?" Trump said. He said the United States "should have the most impressive plane."

Schumer's holds mean that the Senate can't quickly confirm any of Trump's Justice Department nominees. Many lower-level nominations, such as U.S. attorneys, are often approved in groups by voice vote.

