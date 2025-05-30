Alabama reproductive rights group taking part in national fundraiser

An Alabama non-profit is taking part in a national fundraiser for women who want to travel for reproductive healthcare. The group known as the Yellowhammer Fund won a lawsuit last month after the State of Alabama threatened prosecution. A Federal Judge ruled that the State can’t take action against anyone who helps women travel to pro-choice states. Kelsea McLain is with the Yellowhammer Fund. She says the national fundraiser pays for things like travel and a hotel.

“So we have a hotline that's available for anyone in Alabama to call if they need help finding a clinic,” said McLain. “We can help them locate a clinic. We can help them make a plan to get to that clinic, figure out if they're going to drive, if they're going to fly, and then we can help pay for all aspects of that care.”

Yellowhammer Fund operates a hotline. It's available for those who need to navigate any aspect of pursuing an abortion. The group says this is especially when clients leave the state. Women in Alabama can call if they need help finding a clinic. The nonprofit can help them locate a clinic, and make a plan to get to that clinic. Yellowhammer emphasizes that they act like a travel agency, and don’t advise clients on the medical aspects of their choice. McLain, with the Yellowhammer Fund. says the deadline to take part in this national fundraiser is tomorrow …

“All of those donations are actually being matched by the National Network of abortion funds, which is why we're really directing people to donate through that fundraiser. If folks hear about us after the 31st though, they can still donate through our website,” she said.

McLain explains the fundraiser is a collaborative nationwide fundraiser hosted by the National Network of abortion funds that allows member funds across the country to host their own fundraiser as a part of this effort. So this particular fundraiser, the fundathon, is over at the end of the month.