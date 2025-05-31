Alabama immigrant support groups decry new “show me your papers” laws

A new Alabama law known as SB63 goes into effect on June first. It’s a mandatory DNA and fingerprint collection law for undocumented noncitizens. The Alabama Immigrant Advocacy Coalition says it invites racial profiling. Governor Kay Ivey signed the measure on May 12th. It requires DNA and fingerprints be collected whenever someone determined to be an “illegal” noncitizen is in custody. Critics say the meaning this law will require this invasion of privacy when someone has merely been arrested, not even charged or convicted of a crime.

Enacting SB 63 in June will be accompanied by a separate measure called SB 53, which goes into effect in October. That other law is being criticized as a “show me your papers” law, which will require local law enforcement officers to call federal agents if there’s a “reasonable suspicion” that the person is present in the U.S. unlawfully. People under suspicion will have to show documentation. SB 53 also requires immigration status checks for anyone in any state, county, or municipal jail in Alabama who has been charged with a list of crimes. Finally, SB 53 also creates a new state crime of “human smuggling.” That criminalizes the act of bringing anyone into the state who is known to be an undocumented immigrant.

The law provides limited exemptions for official educational trips, health care providers, attorneys transporting their clients to or from government facilities, travel for “religious or charitable purposes,” or for governmental purposes. However, these exemptions do not protect community members, family and friends driving with their loved ones, so they will be at risk of being targeted under this law.

In a news release the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice said…

“This law unfairly targets immigrant communities, increases the risk of racial profiling, is excessively punitive and needlessly cruel. At a time when our fundamental rights are under threat, we must strengthen our communities and stand by each other,” said Allison Hamilton, Executive Director for the ACIJ. “Thousands of Alabamians contacted their legislators and spoke about the dangers of this bill at public hearings. Despite the clear opposition, legislators chose to enact a law that criminalizes community and puts all of us at risk for choosing compassion over fear.”

The release went onto say…

“These laws authorize racial profiling of not only undocumented people, but citizens and immigrants who might look “foreign” or speak with an accent.” said A’Niya Robinson, Policy and Organizing Director at the ACLU of Alabama. “What’s especially egregious in SB 53 is the criminalization of everyday interactions – under the law, Alabamians can be criminalized for everyday interactions with people who are here without documents, such as driving them to the grocery store or church. We should not be criminalizing anyone who lends a hand to their fellow Alabamian.”

“Alabama Arise and our members joined with a coalition of immigrant and community advocates 14 years ago to stand together against HB 56, one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-immigrant laws, which was largely overturned by federal courts. The law devastated our state’s immigrant families, both documented and undocumented, as well as communities, employers and entire industries,” said Robyn Hyden, Executive Director of Alabama Arise.