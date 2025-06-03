Digital Media Center
WUAL will be down for maintenance on Wednesday, June 4. Thank you for your patience! Check out other ways to listen to this station by clicking here.

Former Alabama High Court judge connected to embryo as children case to run for AG

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published June 3, 2025 at 4:31 PM CDT
Pixabay

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell said he’s running for state attorney general. During his time on the bench, Mitchell is best known for writing a Supreme Court ruling saying frozen embryos are considered children under the state's Wrongful Death of Minor Act. The ruling allowed several couples to pursue wrongful death lawsuits after their frozen embryos were destroyed in a 2020 accident at a south Alabama storage facility. The ruling temporarily upended IVF services and drew national attention as clinics became concerned about civil liability. Mitchell did not directly mention the frozen embryo ruling in his campaign announcement.

"This isn't just my race — it's our fight for Alabama's future. I'll take on the radical left, advance the Trump agenda, and never stop fighting for our state," Mitchell said.

Mitchell resigned from the Supreme Court last month. The attorney general serves as the state's top law enforcement officer.

Mitchell said in a statement announcing his campaign that he will focus on combating violent crime, enforcing immigration laws and supporting law enforcement. He also promised "to protect the unborn" and fight what he called the "woke agenda."

"No boys in girls' sports. No DEI. No more woke nonsense," Mitchell said in a statement.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey is also running for the office.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Marshall is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor instead of seeking another term in the Senate.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
The Associated Press
