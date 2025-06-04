Retired judge to rehear high profile case of a murdered Alabama college student

Alabama Chief Justice Sarah Stewart used a new law to appoint a retired judge to handle the case against a man accused of the 2019 killing of a college student that drew national attention. The new law, calls the Speedy Trial Act, allows the chief justice to appoint visiting judges in order to get criminal cases to trial more quickly. The case involves murder victim Aniah Blanchard.

Stewart appointed retired Macon County Circuit Judge Tom Young to handle the case of Ibraheem Yazeed who is accused of killing Blanchard. Yazeed has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall last month asked Stewart to make an appointment, writing that, "our entire state has watched the repeated delays in this case with angst and frustration." Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also referred to the case while signing the legislation into law.

Stewart in the appointment letter wrote that "any delays in this case have not been attributable to the judges in the circuit, but rather to circumstances beyond their control." However, she said she agreed that the interests of the public require the expeditious resolution of this case."

Blanchard, a Southern Union State Community College student and stepdaughter of prominent UFC fighter Walt Harris, was last seen on Oct. 23, 2019, at an Auburn gas station. Her remains were discovered about a month later in a wooded area of Macon County.

