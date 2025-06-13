Digital Media Center
Mobile, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa gear up for “No Kings” protests

Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:48 AM CDT
Organizers of protests against Donald Trump say close to two thousand demonstrations are planned tomorrow. That’s the day a military parade is scheduled in Washington, D.C. Protests are planned in Mobile and Montgomery as well as in Tuscaloosa. Tomorrow’s event follows up an anti Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Tuscaloosa back in April. Organizer Heather Love says about three hundred people showed up, which was surprising…

“We really hadn't had any time to get anything off the ground yet, and so we had just started putting out some stuff on social media and hopes that people would be, you know, wanting to show up and show that support for, you know, their values,” said Love.

Saturday’s No Kings protest in Tuscaloosa will be at the Richard Shelby Federal Courthouse starting at 6 p.m. Opponents of President Donald Trump's administration are set to rally in nearly 2,000 cities and towns this weekend. The No Kings Day of Defiance protests will happen during the military parade in Washington on Saturday for the Army's 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump's birthday. Earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the Army celebration into a massive military parade, complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. Organizers say the mass protest will reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the nation's democracy. Organizer Heather Love said says she has mixed feelings following the April protest…

“I'm feeling worse in a lot of ways, because even though the courts have, like, struck down many of the things that his administration is trying to enact, there's still not really any consequences happening or, you know, there's no teeth to come along with it,” said Love

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement. Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
The Associated Press
