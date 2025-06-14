Home of Alabama’s white BBQ sauce turns 100

Alabama Public Radio will premiere its new interview program “APR Notebook” later this month. One of my guests will delve into the world of barbecue. That includes its place in Alabama history, the state’s civil rights movement, and the centennial of the BBQ restaurant, known for its “white sauce.”

Big Bob Gibson’s in Decatur opened back in 1925. It’s perhaps best known for introducing the world to white barbacue sauce. Robert Moss is author of the book “Barbecue the History of an American Institution” for Unievrsity of Alabama Press. He says, like a lot of people in the barbecue business, Bob Gibson did something else before open a restaurant.

“Big Bob Gibson was a boilermaker for the element of railroad for decades. That was his career.” Moss said. “But he started cooking barbecue in his backyard for friends. And somewhere around 1925 he started realizing that he could, you know, cook a little extra and start selling it to people.”

Alabama barbecue also holds a spot in civil rights history. The restaurant desegregation court case “Katzenbach versus McClung” centered on the Birmingham based BBQ eatery “Ollie’s.” It established the right of African American patrons to be seated alongside whites the same year the 1964 Civil Rights Act was signed. For the those barbecue fans

of Alabama’s famous white sauce, APR Notebook guest author Robert Moss says look “north.”

If you're familiar with the the Piedmont style of North Carolina barbecue, which is a little vinegar and pepper with some ketchup in it to turn it red. Apparently, he took that idea, but instead of ketchup, used mayonnaise.”

Upcoming guests on “APR Notebook” Will include part-time Huntsville resident Yaryna Zhurba, who’s from Ukraine. She founded a company that sell jigsaw puzzles that depict Ukrainian cultural landmarks destroyed in the war with Russia. “APR Notebook” premieres June 27th at 7 pm on Alabama Public Radio.