Observing Juneteenth and Alabama's Negro League history

Alabama Public Radio | By Victoria Rodriguez
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:45 AM CDT
John Lent/AP
/
AP
New York Giants' Willie Mays, takes a batting practice swing on June 24, 1954, in New York. Major League Baseball said Tuesday, May 28, 2024, that it has incorporated records for more than 2,300 Negro Leagues players following a three-year research project. Mays was credited with 10 hits for the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League, raising his total to 3,293. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Today is Alabama’s first ever annual observance of Juneteenth. That’s the date back in 1865 when enslaved blacks in Texas learned that the Civil War was over and slavery had ended. Baseball fans in Birmingham will also mark the day with an annual negro league legends game. Here’s how both of these subjects come together.

The state and federal holiday known as Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Union troops delivered the news when they landed in Galveston Bay.

National Archives
Official "Juneteenth" order from 1865, ordering African Americans in Texas be freed following the Civil War

“I think it's just a day of remembrance,” said Anthony Williams. He’s the director of the Negro Leagues Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. And there’s a reason we asked him about Juneteenth…

“And then when you go forward to the integration of baseball, it's just a these are just touch points in American history that shouldn't be forgotten, because they kind of represent how far we've come, and still how much further we have to go as a nation,” he said.

The East-West Classic was once the crown jewel of Negro Leagues baseball. It was an All-Star showcase that drew tens of thousands to Chicago’s Comiskey Park. The game is now alive again in Birmingham. But, it’s here that we have to be careful…

“There is no comparison, except in name,” said Major League Baseball official historian John Thorn. He says there’s a difference between the East West Classic and the Negro Leagues East-West All Star game.

“All Star game was an entirely Negro Leagues affair,” Thorn recalled. “It was racially segregated, not because the Negro Leagues wished it to be so, but because Major League Baseball wished it to be so.”

The east-west classic game in Birmingham today is in honor of African American baseball players who pioneered the sport.

Jay Reeves/AP
/
AP
FILE - The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

"It's, it's the result of hundreds of years, decades, I would say, of of history,” said Anthony WIlliams of the Negro League Museum. We met him earlier. Williams says hosting the event in Birmingham is significant.

“Not only do we have the civil rights history here, but our rich baseball history when you start with Rick Woodfield and the Birmingham Black Barons and the regular barons and just Rick Woodfield is the oldest professional ball field in the nation,” he observed

Williams says this year’s game features retired MLB stars, blending past and present in a five-inning showcase.

“A lot of the players that are playing have retired, but their names are still celebrated. They're still celebrated figures, and they're coming from all around the country.”

Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
A plaque honoring Willie Mays is seen before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. Mays, who began his professional career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues in 1948 and played at Rickwood Field, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Birmingham is home to the famous Black Barons. That’s one of the first eight teams in the Negro Southern League. That made the Magic City the cradle of Negro League culture.

“In a perfect world, I think that having the East West classic every year in Birmingham would be just the right thing to do,” said Gerald Watkins, President of the Friends of Rickwood Field where the game will be played.

“To highlight our old ballpark and to highlight the history of the Negro League players, and to celebrate that, that holiday,” he said.

Although the game is a celebration, it’s also an opportunity to reflect on America’s not-so-distant history of racial division, as John Thorn put it.

“And while there is a ceremonial aspect to that celebration and to this one, the important thing is to recognize that it is not so long ago that America was racially divided,” he said.

We gave Anthony Williams of the Negro League Museum the final word..

“Birmingham is beginning to take its place as even though we're a small town and we don't have a major league team, we have Major League history,” said Williams

At Rickwood Field, history and baseball remain inseparable. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. but fans can also catch a home run derby featuring Adam Jones at noon. Tickets are on sale now for $12.
Victoria Rodriguez
Victoria Rodriguez is a student reporter in the APR Newsroom. In addition to reporting on municipal art projects to attract visitors and dollars, Victoria has covered the Major League Baseball East/West game and its connection to the history of the Negro League.
