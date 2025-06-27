U.S. Senators wrangle over rural hospitals in Alabama and nationally in Trump’s “big, beautiful, bill”

An issue here in Alabama is getting traction in the U.S. Senate as lawmakers debate Donald Trump’s so called Big Beautiful Bill. Members of the upper chamber are working to set aside Medicaid funding to help rural hospitals. APR news focused on that issue during its eight month investigation into the new U.S. House seat in District two. Democratic U.S. House member Shomari Figures won the first race for that seat. He co-sponsored a bill to help rural hospitals. Figures says its significant that the issue is attracting national attention.

“But what gives me less comfort is the actual action that's being taken to address it,” he said. “We know that our rural hospitals are struggling, and we know what rural hospitals mean in those communities, in those counties. I mean most counties, most rural counties in the state of Alabama, the vast majority of them only have one hospital remaining.”

APR's investigation into the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that forced Alabama to redraw its voter map to better represent African American was recognized with a national Public Media Journalists Association Award. APR won First Place for Best Special Election Coverage.

On the subject of rural hospitals in Donald Trump’s so called “big beautiful bill,” Several GOP senators have opposed cutting the Medicaid provider tax, saying it would hurt rural hospitals that depend on the money. Hospital organizations have warned that it could lead to hospital closures. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., among those fighting the change, said he had spoken to Trump late Wednesday and the president told him to revert to the earlier proposal from the House.

"I think it just confirms that we weren't ready for a vote yet," said Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who also had raised concerns about the provider tax cuts.

More than 80 million people in the United States use the Medicaid program, alongside the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. Republicans want to scale Medicaid back to what they say is its original mission, providing care mainly to women and children, rather than a much larger group of people.

To help defray lost revenues to the hospitals, one plan Republicans had been considering would have created a rural hospital fund with $15 billion as backup. Some GOP senators said that was too much; others, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, wanted at least $100 billion. Alabama U.S. House member Shomari Figures says its an economic issue as well as one dealing with healthcare.

“No business wants to be in a community that doesn't have a hospital,” he contends. “No residents want to live there. No developers want to develop there. It's hard to recruit new industry there. And so, you know, although it's a great, you know, great thing that people are talking about, it, we have to get more serious about action.”

The Senate parliamentarian has advised that a Medicaid provider tax overhaul central to President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending bill doesn't adhere to procedural rules. It's a blow to Republicans rushing to finish the package this week. The guidance from the parliamentarian is rarely ignored and GOP leaders swiftly worked to revise the proposal. Majority Leader John Thune says, "We have contingency plans." Trump hosted GOP lawmakers Thursday for an event at the White House with Americans the administration says will benefit from the bill. He said he doesn't want any "grandstanders" to hold up the bill and wants it passed by the Fourth of July.