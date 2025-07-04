AAA: Independence Day expected to bring record breaking travel

The Alabama Triple-A is expecting a busy travel day today. More than seventy million Americans are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday. That’s considered an all-time high. Gas prices may be working in favor of families looking for a holiday getaway this year. Triple-A says the price at the pump in Alabama jumped by about ten cents a gallon a weeks ago, but dropped two cents since then. Agency spokesman Clay Ingram says where Independence Day falls this year is a factor as well.

“This year, with the Fourth of July following on a Friday, you have some people that kind of take advantage of the three day weekend, but then you see other people will take four vacation days prior to the holiday and turn that into a 10 day family getaway,” said Ingram.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points to risk of accidents during the Fourth of July. Key risk factors the study highlighted include: The hour of the day, with crashes often spiking after dark rural roads, which can leave crash victims far from emergency help alcohol and speed, consistently cited as major contributors. The analysis examined fatal crash rates per million residents on July 4th from 2019 to 2023 using NHTSA data. Researchers ranked each state based on its five-year fatal crash rate, and also highlighted the highest-risk hour of the day and the roads most frequently involved in these deadly collisions. AAA spokesman Clay Ingram says the Friday holiday can influence when people drive.

“That that kind of spreads the traffic out a little bit more, but, but yeah, it's the beach is still the most popular destination by far. If you have been in the last couple of years, you know how crowded it is down there,” Ingram said.

The NHTSA says if you're planning to celebrate with fireworks and festivities, plan ahead: Avoid driving late at night if possible. Designate a sober driver. Watch your speed, even on familiar local roads. Expect heavy traffic and stay patient The 4th of July should be a day for celebration, not tragedy. Being mindful of where and when you hit the road can help ensure you enjoy the holiday safely.