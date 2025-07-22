Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All sides gear up for hearing on possible federal oversight of future voting maps

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:43 AM CDT
FILE - Shomari Figures, who is running for Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
FILE - Shomari Figures, who is running for Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 

All sides are preparing arguments for a three judge panel over how Alabama draws future voting maps. A three-judge federal panel has scheduled a hearing one week from today on whether federal oversight is needed for Alabama. Criticism was made over how conservative handled the creation of the new minority U.S. House seat in District two. Democrat Terri Sewell represents district seven. She says she’ll watching those proceedings closely…

“I truly believe that federal oversight should be available and used when states go amok, when states are suppressing the vote instead of allowing folks to vote, or if states are drawing maps that dilute the power of minority voters,” Sewell said.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering Alabama’s appeal over how the District 2 map was drawn, with the intent to better reflect African American voting power in a state where blacks make up roughly a third of the population. The same SCOTUS that overturned the abortion decision Roe V. Wade, and ended affirmative action at the nation’s universities, informed Alabama that it needed to do a better job representing African American voters. Representative Sewell says she’s been watcing the case since before the original high court ruling…

“We were very pleased with the results of the Milligan case, which allowed for a second minority district, opportunity district right here in Alabama. So I'm no longer the lone Democrat in Alabama's delegation. I have Shomari Figures in district two as well, and I think that this makes Alabama stronger,” she said

Democrat Figures was elected to the new District two U.S. House Seat. Go to apr.org to hear his interview on APR Notebook. The legal proceedings stem from a May federal court ruling that Alabama’s 2023 congressional map deliberately discriminated against Black voters. The decision permanently blocks the use of that map and established Alabama’s second majority black Congressional district. Sewell and Figures represent the first time two blacks have occupied two U.S. House seats at the same time ever.
Tags
News gerrymanderingVoting Rights ActShomari FiguresU.S. Representative Terri Sewell
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • APR Notebook
    News
    APR Notebook-- Making every moment count in the U.S. House of Representatives
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio news team is known for its major journalism investigations. We've been doing them for over a decade. Our most recent national award winning effort was an eight month investigation into Alabama's new U.S. House seat in the rural Black Belt region of the state. The new voting map was ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court so Alabama would be more fair to black residents. Now, anybody who follows the news might reasonably be thinking— what? The same high court that overturned Roe versus Wade and ended affirmative action in the nation's universities told Alabama that they needed to treat black voters better. Even the plaintiffs in the legal case of Allen versus Milligan told APR news they were gobsmacked they won. The goal after that legal victory was to make sure the new minority congressional district works. The point there was to keep conservative opponents from having the excuse to try to flip the voting map back to the GOP. And that's a moving target that could change at any moment, even as we speak, the job of managing all of these issues now falls to Congressman Shomari Figures. He was elected last November as the first US House member in Alabama's redrawn District two. Shomari figures joins me next on APR Notebook.
  • Alabama House Shomari Figures speaks with reporters in Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, before being announced as the winner of Alabama's 2nd Congressional District. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
    News
    An APR Notebook Preview-- Making every moment count in the U.S. House of Representatives
    Pat Duggins
    I talked with Alabama's newest member of Congress about the possible future impact on the state from Donald Trump's so called Big, beautiful Bill. Democratic U.S. House member Shomari Figures is the first person elected to Alabama's newly redrawn district two the US Supreme Court ordered the new voting map to better represent African Americans.
  • Prospective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." An APR News Documentary
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new district two.
  • A drawing of Alabama's new Congressional District 2, along with District 7, by APR News Director Pat Duggins
    News
    “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.” The view from Belarus on Alabama’s new seat in Congress
    Pat Duggins
    This story isn’t part of Alabama Public Radio’s investigative series on the newly redrawn Congressional seat in District 2—But it could provide an interesting perspective—from the view from the former Soviet nation of Belarus.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate