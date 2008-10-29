Digital Media Center
Palin Out-Mavericks McCain, Obama In Prime Time

Published October 29, 2008 at 10:58 AM CDT

In this week's edition of the Political Junkie: McCain aides have expressed irritation with Sarah Palin's off-script remarks and Barack Obama has purchased a half-hour of prime-time TV. Also: Will Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens campaign as a convicted felon?

NPR Political Editor Ken Rudin talks about the countdown to Election Day, and NPR Senior News Analyst Daniel Schorr provides a long view on the historic 2008 presidential election.

Guests:

Ken Rudin is NPR's political editor, writes the "Political Junkie" column, and has a weekly podcast called "It's All Politics."

Daniel Schorr is NPR's senior news analyst, and the author of Come to Think of It: Notes on the Turn of the Millennium.

