Donald Trump wins Arizona

President-elect Donald Trump has won Arizona, the final state to be called in the 2024 presidential election, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

The Arizona win marks a full Trump sweep of the seven swing states, and brings his total electoral vote count to 312, with 226 for Vice President Harris.

Trump secured the 270 votes necessary to become president-elect with the call of Wisconsin early Wednesday morning.

With his victory in Arizona, Trump has won back all of the states Biden flipped to the Democrats’ column in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. He also flipped Nevada, which was called early Saturday morning.

The Associated Press has not yet called the U.S. Senate race in Arizona between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democratic candidate Ruben Gallego, a race to replace outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. It's the last U.S. Senate race to be called in the 2024 election.

According to the AP, “While Trump won Arizona on Saturday, the race for U.S. Senate remains too early to call. Gallego’s margin over Lake improved slightly on Saturday, but he didn’t win the vote updates released by county election officials by enough of a margin to close off Lake’s path to victory. But it’s a narrowing one with several hundred thousand ballots still left to count and more updates expected Sunday.”

