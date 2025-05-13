Digital Media Center
Before Trump weaponized the IRS to advance his political agenda, there was Nixon

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

The Internal Revenue Service is free to share immigrants’ tax data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a judge ruled Monday.

This clears the path for the Trump administration to use this data to identify and deport immigrants without legal status.

Princeton University professor and historian Julian Zelizer tells host Peter O’Dowd that President Trump is not the first American president to weaponize the IRS to advance his political motives. Before Trump, there was former President Richard Nixon.

