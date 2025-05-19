Digital Media Center
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

JD Vance meets with Pope Leo XIV after his first public mass

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT

Conservative American Catholics are hoping for better relations with the Vatican after the election of the first American Pope, Leo XIV. Vice President JD Vance even met with the new pope after Leo celebrated his first public mass.

New York Times religion correspondent Elizabeth Dias joins us from Rome to discuss Vance’s Catholicism and Pope Leo’s past criticism of the vice president.

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
