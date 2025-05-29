Digital Media Center
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

DOGE cut this scientist's job. Here's what she's doing now

Published May 29, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT

Tens of thousands of researchers are out of work amid President Trump’s ongoing purge of the federal workforce.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Peggy Hall, a biologist who lost her job at the National Institutes of Health in February, and Virginia Gewin, a freelance reporter who has written for Nature about how recently fired researchers are picking up the pieces.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

