Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Secretary Rubio pledges to 'aggressively' revoke visas from Chinese students

WBUR
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that the State Department “will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate