Low turnout in Mexico's first-ever judicial elections raises questions of legitimacy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT

Mexico is to have an entirely new Supreme Court, and all nine of the incoming justices have ties to President Claudia Sheinbaum’s leftist bloc. Only 13% of voters turned out to vote over the weekend, amid concerns that the unprecedented national election of thousands of judges was designed to favor the governing Morena party.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR Mexico City correspondent Eyder Peralta.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

