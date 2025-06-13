Digital Media Center
Trump retains control over troops in LA, for now

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:34 AM CDT

On our Friday politics roundtable, hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest political developments from the jam-packed week of news, as Washington, D.C., braces for President Trump’s military parade on Saturday, and reverberations continue from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla being handcuffed during a Homeland Security news conference Thursday.

Chris Megerian from the Associated Press and Sabrina Rodriguez from the Washington Post join the discussion.

Politics & Government
