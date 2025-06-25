Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Jimmy Gomez tried to view an ICE detention center. The agency wouldn't let him

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to block Congress from making unannounced visits to detention centers, flouting federal law.

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat, has tried for days to view an ICE facility. He joins us to share his efforts and attempts by President Trump’s critics to gain oversight over immigration operations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate