Supreme Court sides with Trump administration limiting universal injunctions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

The Supreme Court today voted in a 6-3 decision to limit universal injunctions, siding with the Trump administration.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid and Peter O’Dowd look at that and other decisions, including on religion and public schools. They speak with Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush and now a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, and retired federal judge Nancy Gertner, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and has consulted on lawsuits against the Trump administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

