Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to take a softer approach to combatting misinformation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT

Talking with a friend or family member who shares factually inaccurate information doesn’t have to be contentious. Social psychologists say one approach is to share a truth that doesn’t contradict another person’s false belief.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid learns about the benefits of “bypassing” misinformation and how to do it with Javier Granados Samayoa, a social psychologist and incoming assistant professor at Texas Christian University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate