How public broadcasting funding cuts would play out in rural Indiana

WBUR
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT

Congress is debating President Trump’s request to take back the two years’ worth of federal money that it previously committed to public broadcasting.

The Senate has to vote on that request by the end of this week or it expires.

People who work at NPR and PBS stations in rural areas are watching closely. They contend local stations offer news, educational programming, and emergency warnings—and in some cases, they can’t do it without those taxpayer dollars.

That includes the deep red state of Indiana.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reports.

Editor’s note: No NPR corporate official or news executive reviewed this story,

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

