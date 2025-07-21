Harvard and Trump admin. face off in court. And, Texas seeks new congressional map

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Harvard University's lawyers will argue in court today that the federal government's freeze of over $2 billion in grants and contracts is illegal and should be overturned. The Trump administration says the funds were frozen because Harvard allegedly violated civil rights law for antisemitism on campus. In exchange for getting the funds back, the government said the university has to make changes, including to how it hires staff and admits students. The government is also demanding access to student files without subpoenas.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR Students walk through Harvard Yard.

🎧 Harvard says it has made mistakes in allowing antisemitism on campus and has made changes to protect Jewish students, but argues the Trump administration didn't go through the proper procedures before pulling funds, NPR's Elissa Nadworny tells Up First. Several legal experts told Nadworny that Harvard has a strong case; however, whichever side loses is likely to appeal. People are closely watching the case as there are worries about the extent the federal government is seeking to control the higher education sector, says Jodie Ferise, a lawyer who represents several Midwest colleges and universities.

Texas lawmakers will begin a special session today that is likely to affect the congressional makeup. Republicans who dominate the state legislature want to redraw congressional voting districts so Republicans can win more seats and preserve GOP control of Congress. President Trump is in favor of the idea.

🎧 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his reasoning for seeking a new map has to do with a letter he received from the Justice Department this month, according to NPR's Hansi Lo Wang. The letter claims that Texas' congressional map passed in 2021 is unconstitutional. Many legal experts are skeptical of the claim because Trump has been vocal about wanting a new map that he thinks can get the GOP five more House seats in Texas. In theory, Texas lawmakers can pass a new map, but there is a risk of overreaching, Lo Wang says. Mapmakers in the special session could make some out-of-date assumptions about where voters are and how they vote.

Gaza health officials say more than 100 Palestinians died after Israelis opened fire yesterday as people tried to pick up food and other supplies at designated locations. Sunday was the deadliest day yet for people seeking to collect basic supplies. Israel disputes the number of deaths and contends it fired warning shots at people.

🎧 Most of the deaths occurred in one incident when United Nations World Food Programme trucks drove food into northern Gaza, says NPR's Daniel Estrin. A large group of people were there desperate to retrieve food when they came under fire by Israeli tanks and troops, the WFP said. Dr. Nour Sharaf, who works at Gaza City's main hospital, Shifa Hospital, spoke with NPR's Anas Baba. Sharaf says she had never seen anything like this in her entire life. She saw young children with gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen and some people with severe malnutrition.

Living better

winterling/iStockphoto / Getty Images / Getty Images Wrapped healthy granola bar isolated on a white background.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Protein has gained significant attention in recent years with the rise of keto and other high-protein diets. Health and fitness influencers have encouraged everyone to incorporate more muscle-building foods into every meal. As a result, high-protein and protein-packed labels have come to dominate the snack food aisles. But do you really need extra protein in your chips and muffins? Here's how to evaluate that:

🍫 Just because packaging emphasizes a product's high-protein content doesn't mean it is healthy. The sugar content listed on the back might be higher than the protein itself.

🍫 To determine if a protein claim is worthwhile, look at the percentage of the Daily Value (DV) for protein listed on the Nutrition Facts label on the package. According to the FDA, products containing 20% or more of the DV for protein can be considered high in protein.

🍫Meeting protein minimums can be easy with whole foods. Greek yogurt and cottage cheese satisfy your protein needs while also providing calcium.

Picture Show

Hellio & van Ingen/IBAP / UNESCO Nomination File / UNESCO Nomination File Orango National Park on the Bijagós Archipelago off of the coast of Guinea-Bissau is a newly designated World Heritage Site.

This year, UNESCO added 26 new sites to its World Heritage List, bringing the total to 1,248 locations recognized for their "cultural and natural properties of outstanding universal value." Countries that have World Heritage sites are required to commit to their preservation. Among the new additions this year are a sacred mountain in Malawi, petroglyphs in South Korea, the remains of a 17th century port and forts in Port Royal, Jamaica, royal palaces in Germany, and a river canyon in Brazil known for its biodiversity. See photos of some of these sites and view the complete list of locations here.

3 things to know before you go

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view of the Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Stadium, defunct and currently under demolition, in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2025. President Trump is threatening to intervene in a deal for a new stadium.

Trump is threatening to derail a plan to build a new stadium for the NFL's Washington Commanders in Washington, D.C. He wants the team to revert to its previous name — which was criticized for many years as being racist toward Indigenous people. Jake Larson, a World War II veteran and social media star known as "Papa Jake," who captivated millions with his stories, has died at age 102, according to a post made by his family over the weekend. Jane Austen, one of England's most beloved authors, was born 250 years ago this year. Fans across Britain are celebrating her legacy with a wave of elegant parties inspired by the style of her era.

