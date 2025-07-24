Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbia University reaches agreement with Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

Columbia University has reached a deal with the Trump administration, agreeing to pay $200 million to the government to settle allegations that the university violated anti-discrimination laws for not doing enough to protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

In return for the payment and other changes Columbia agreed to make, the government will restore $400 million in research funding it cancelled in March.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Francie Diep, senior reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate